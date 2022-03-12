'Wait Wait' for March 12, 2022: With Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Elana Meyers Taylor and panelists Negin Farsad, Alzo Slade and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The President's Pump Pain Predicament; Parachuting Eight-Legged Terrors; The Long Dark Knight

Panel Questions

Stephen Miller's Family Secret

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about the surprising origins of an environmental group, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor about heavy metal

Elana Meyers Taylor an American bobsledder, and the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics. She obviously knows a lot about heavy medals, but what does she know about heavy metal?

Take That, Putin!

A round up of inspiring stories from Ukraine.

Panel Questions

High Speed, High Altitude Deliveries; Stone Cold Demon.

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Mediating Meat Eaters; Raise Your Glass and Glowsticks; Endurance Endured

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict how those giant parachuting spiders will make our lives better.

