Arts Scene: ACANSA Arts Festival 2022/'Little Rock' Tricentennial

After being put on hold for two years, one of the region's preeminent arts and culture celebrations is back.

The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South kicked off last week in Little Rock and North Little Rock, continuing until March 25 with a lineup of performing art events on both sides of the Arkansas River. ACANSA Executive Director Dillon Hupp returns to the Arts Scene this week to give us a rundown of the events.

Then later on in the show we speak with Denver Peacock, who's leading efforts to commemorate the 300th anniversary of French explorer Jean-Baptiste Bénard de la Harpe’s discovery of "la petite roche," or the "little rock" that gave the city its name.

Events will begin on Friday, April 1 with a tricentennial dedication event set for Saturday, April 9. You can find more information here.

