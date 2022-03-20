© 2022
Arts Scene: Remembering Brent Renaud

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
ap917628750700_custom-4dbd68575f1c9fe6f0c04c2edaf995dcc3cdc7bd-s1200-c85.png
Todd Williamson/Invision/AP
/
npr.org
Little Rock native Brent Renaud, 50, died on March 13 in Irpin, Ukraine while covering the ongoing Russian invasion.

Brent Renaud's death sparked tributes from around the world, but in his native Little Rock, the killing of the crusading journalist and filmmaker hit home.

Renaud, 50, died while covering the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Photojournalist Juan Arredondo, who was injured in the shooting that claimed Renaud's life, said they were filming refugees fleeing advancing Russian forces in a suburb of Kyiv.

This week, we hear from three people whose lives were impacted by Renaud. We speak with fellow filmmaker Mike Poe, University of Arkansas Center for Ethics in Journalism Director Raymond McCaffrey, and Arkansas Cinema Society Executive Director Kathryn Tucker.

You can hear an abridged remembrance of Renaud here.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
