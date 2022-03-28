© 2022
ICRC steps up aid to Ukraine: Humanitarian assistance 'isn't a question of charity, it's law'

Published March 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
Evacuees gather by Red Cross tents set outside the railway station in western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 2, 2022. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images)
As the war in Ukraine enters its fifth week, the humanitarian crisis there is building.

Nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the United Nation’s High Commission For Refugees. And in besieged cities like Mariupol, food, heat and shelter are scarce — and people are drinking untreated sewage water.

Among the organizations on the ground to deliver aid is the International Committee of the Red Cross. Lucile Marbeau joins host Scott Tong from Ukraine to discuss her group’s role there.

