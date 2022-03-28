State, local lawmakers spend near $1 billion of COVID relief funds on projects unrelated to pandemic

A high-end hotel, renovations to a minor league baseball stadium, and new prisons. These are just a few examples of some of the unexpected ways in which some state and local governments are using their federal coronavirus relief money.

Political reporter Brian Slodysko shares details of an investigation by the Associated Press.

