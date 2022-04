Controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is set to testify Friday over her involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection. It’s all part of an effort by a voter group to disqualify her from running again in 2022.

We get the latest from Sam Gringlas, politics reporter for WABE in Georgia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.