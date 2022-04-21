Wimbledon to bar Russian and Belarussian players

Wimbledon announced this week that it plans to stop players from Russia and Belarus from playing there this year, over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible,” the tournament said in a statement.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with New York Times tennis correspondent Christopher Clarey.

