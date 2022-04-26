Texas Appeals Court halts execution for woman found guilty of murdering her child

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has stopped the planned execution of a woman accused of killing her two-year-old daughter.

Melissa Lucio had faced death by lethal injection on Wednesday.

The trial court where she was originally tried will now consider new evidence in the 2008 murder case. Jolie McCullough, criminal justice reporter for The Texas Tribune, discusses the case.

