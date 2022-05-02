Arts Scene: 'Loose Cannon Zero' filmmaker Michael Scott

As an improv comic, Michael Scott is no stranger to making audiences laugh. But his comic sensibilities also translate to the big screen, and his latest film is no exception.

Loose Cannon Zero is a self described buddy cop movie that takes the viewer on a wild ride, all set in the Little Rock of the past and future. It’s the fifth in a series that’s been ongoing since 2008, and has earned director, screenwriter and producer Scott the distinct honor of being Arkansas Cinema Society’s Spotlight Artist for the month of May.

Scott joins the Arts Scene this week to talk about this latest, and final, installment in the film series. Loose Cannon Zero premieres at Little Rock’s Ron Robinson Theatre on Monday, May 2.

