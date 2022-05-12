© 2022
Local & Regional News

Former Arkansas DEA agent sentenced for taking bribes

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published May 12, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT
koen.jpg
Pulaski County Jail
/
Former DEA agent Nathan Koen is seen in this mugshot from the Pulaski County Jail.

A former Drug Enforcement Administration agent who admitted to taking thousands of dollars in bribes from a drug trafficker has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

Nathan Koen was sentenced on Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Brian Miller. Koen was also sentenced to two years of supervised release.

Koen pleaded guilty last year to one count of bribery. Prosecutors say Koen accepted the bribes in exchange for providing sensitive information that allowed a drug trafficker to avoid detection by law enforcement and run his drug organization.

Koen began working for the DEA in 2002.

Local & Regional News Arkansas Law Enforcement
