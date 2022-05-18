© 2022
What's behind a global trend to liberalize abortion laws?

Published May 18, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
A pro-choice activist holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Legal abortion now" during a rally to legalize abortion outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Marcos Brindicci/AP)
The U.S. Supreme Court could be on the verge of reversing its landmark ruling that legalized abortion across the country back in 1973. But abroad, even in some historically conservative countries such as Argentina, Colombia and Ireland, courts have been moving in a different direction.

Enid Muthoni Ndiga, chief program officer at the Center for Reproductive Rights, a global legal advocacy organization that supports abortion rights, discusses the move towards more liberal abortion laws and policies around the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.