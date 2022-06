For many Americans, retirement comes with a lot of anxiety — especially, where should I live? Well, some communities are innovating by mixing generations, such as elderly residents cooking with 20-somethings or retirees helping young students with homework.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Eleanor Laise, a reporter with Market Watch.

