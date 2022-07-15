‘Endangered:’ Reporters Ronan Farrow and Patricia Campos Mello talk about their new film on pres

Journalism can be a dangerous business. The Committee to Protect Journalists says 42 journalists and media workers have been killed around the world this year alone. Attacks on press freedom have intensified in the U.S. and abroad.

This is the subject of the new documentary on HBO Max called “Endangered.” It follows four journalists working in democracies, two in the U.S., one in Brazil, and another in Mexico. Each faces profound challenges to their work — and some face challenges to their lives.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Folha de Sao Paulo’s Patricia Campos Mello, a journalist featured in the film, and “Endangered” executive producer, Ronan Farrow, about the fragile state of press freedom around the world.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

