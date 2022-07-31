© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Happy Birthday, George Jetson? The internet thinks he was born on July 31, 2022

By Ian Stewart
Published July 31, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT
Memes have been circulating claiming that July 31, 2022 is the birthday of the dopey patriarch from the vintage cartoon, "The Jetsons."
Warner Bros.
/
Getty Images
Memes have been circulating claiming that July 31, 2022 is the birthday of the dopey patriarch from the vintage cartoon, "The Jetsons."

Updated July 31, 2022 at 10:42 AM ET

Welcome to the world George Jetson! Or so says the internet anyway.

Memes have been circulating claiming that today — July 31, 2022 — is the birthday of the dopey patriarch from the vintage cartoon, "The Jetsons."

Here's how the math works: The show first aired in 1962, but was set 100 years in the future. That would be 2062.

During the first season of the show, George reveals that he's 40 years old. So 2062 minus 40, and there you go.

The fact-checking website Snopes looked into the claim and concluded it is, in fact, a "reasonable estimation of his birth year."

As for the specific day itself? Well, let's just say there's a 1-in-365 chance the memes are right. But hey, we've already got talking watches, robot vacuums and flat-screen TVs. Maybe in few decades we'll get to pick our own birthdays, too.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ian Stewart
Ian (pronounced "yahn") Stewart is a producer and editor for Weekend Edition and Up First.
See stories by Ian Stewart