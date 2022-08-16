What happened to the Grand Old Party: How did the GOP get here?

Former President Donald Trump is being investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act, election fraud and inciting a crowd to storm the U.S. Capitol, among other things. Most Republican voters believe Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was taken from him.

Author and Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank says the rise of Trump comes from seeds planted and nurtured in Republican politics years ago. His new book is called “The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party.” He talks with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee.

