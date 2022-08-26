© 2022
A familiar face from the 1962 'To Kill A Mockingbird' movie appears in the show's Broadway run

Published August 26, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT

The latest Broadway incarnation of “To Kill A Mockingbird is touring the country’s theaters right now, and the cast includes a familiar face from the old black and white movie.

Mary Badham was 10 years old when her performance as Scout earned her an Oscar nomination. Now, six decades later, she’s touring the country’s stages in the Broadway version.

NPR’s Neda Ulaby reports.

