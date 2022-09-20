'Reverse Freedom Rides': A playbook for shipping immigrants north?

The news about southern governors shipping immigrants north echoes a political stunt by segregationists during the Civil Rights movement of the early 1960s. It was called the Reverse Freedom Rides.

Gabrielle Emanuel has done extensive reporting uncovering that history and talks with Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about the past events and the striking similarities to today’s news.

