FDA maintains opposition to CBD in food and drinks

Major brands are ready to sell CBD-filled foods and drinks, but the Food and Drug Administration is standing steadfast in the way. As it stands, all CBD-containing products are banned under FDA rules, however there has been leniency from the agency regarding dietary supplements.

STAT News reporter Nicholas Florko has been looking into the FDA’s confusing approach to CBD products and joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd with more.

