Arts Scene: 'Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes, Women’s Rights' at the Clinton Presidential Center

The newest temporary exhibit at the Clinton Presidential Center tells the story of the struggle for women’s right to vote through quilts and other historical artifacts.

The exhibit, titled “Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes, Women’s Rights,” features 18 quilts and various pieces of history from the women’s suffrage movement.

Also on display are numerous historical artifacts, including a jabot worn by late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the Bible belonging to late Justice Thurgood Marshall on which Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in.

Allida Black, special advisor and historian to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, curated the exhibit. She gives us a tour on this week's show.

“Women’s Voices, Women’s Votes, Women’s Rights" is on display at the Clinton Presidential Center in downtown Little Rock until April 30, 2023.