Italian voters have ushered in the country’s most extreme far-right government since World War II. Giorgia Meloni, a leader accused of spreading white supremacist ideas, is set to become the country’s first female prime minister.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with NPR’s Joanna Kakissis in Rome.

