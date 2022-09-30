Alt.Latino grabs the aux with 'The Music of Our Worlds'
Alt.Latino hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras brought us a playlist called “The Music of Our Worlds.” They spoke to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the songs.
‘The Music of Our Worlds’
A playlist by Alt.Latino’s Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras
- “Sensual Seduction” by Snoop Dogg
- “Tarot” by Bad Bunny (ft. Jhay Cortez)
- “Orquestra Imperial” by Apaixonado
- “Candy” by Rosalía
- Silvana Estrada’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
- “Yo Me Muero Por Ti” by Anthony Santos
