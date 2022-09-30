© 2022
Arts Scene: Conductor Vladimir Kulenovic on Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's season opener

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published September 30, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT
Vladimir Kulenovic
Conductor Vladimir Kulenovic kicks off the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's new season with concerts on Oct. 1 and 2, 2022.

As temperatures cool down and the leaves begin to change, the change in weather announces the start to another promising season of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. And it’s starting off with a bang, with a season-opening concert of musical works that are sure to impress.

This season also features a number of guest conductors, the first of whom is our guest this week. Vladimir Kulenovic, a world-renowned conductor based in Chicago, brings his expertise to Little Rock’s Robinson Center for this weekend’s concert featuring works by Mozart, Bruch, Bologne and Hindemith.

Kulenovic takes the stage in two concerts this weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. He joins us this week to dive deep into his approach to music, and shares how he lets his joy, passion and optimism come across in every piece he conducts.

Tickets and more information is available at the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's website.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
