The latest from governor's races: Why Wisconsin is so close, Michigan prepares for debate

Published October 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers talk before a televised debate Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (Morry Gash/AP)
Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to describe how gun rights have been a hot-button issue in the Michigan governor’s race, along with abortion rights and inflation.

Washington Post reporter Patrick Marley covers politics in Wisconsin and joins Here & Now‘s host Anthony Brooks to talk about why election law is one of the hot-button issues in the governor’s race.

Spotlight PA’s Katie Meyer joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the fundraising advantage that Democrat Josh Shapiro has against Republican election denier Doug Mastriano in the Pennsylvania governor’s race.

