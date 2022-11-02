© 2022
From 'ABC' to 'Walk this Way,' new book explores the musical anthems that are close to our hearts

Published November 2, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
"Anthems We Love" cover. (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with music journalist Steve Baltin about his new book “Anthems We Love: 29 Iconic Artists on the Hit Songs that Shaped our Lives.” Baltin spoke with artists about their classic songs including “Africa,” “One,” and “My Girl.”

Steve Baltin is the author of “Anthems We Love.” (Joseph Llanes)

Anthems heard in this segment

  1. Le Freak by ChicWatch on YouTube.
  2. God Only Knows” by The Beach BoysWatch on YouTube.
  3. ABC” by The Jackson 5Watch on YouTube.
  4. My Girl” by The TemptationsWatch on YouTube.
  5. One” by U2
  6. You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain
  7. Don’t Stop” and “Tusk” by Fleetwood Mac
  8. Big Love” (performed live) by Lindsey Buckingham
  9. No Scrubs” by TLC
  10. At Seventeen” by Janis Ian
  11. Anticipation” by Carly Simon
  12. Africa” by Toto

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

