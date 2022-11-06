Arts Scene: Conductor Stephen Mulligan on new ASO Masterworks concert
Stephen Mulligan is no stranger to the music world, following in his father’s footsteps in conducting symphonies across the world. He also comes from a choral background, and has worked extensively with youth symphonies in the U-S, assisting some of the biggest names in the conducting world like Zubin Mehta, Michael Tilson Thomas and Gustavo Dudamel.
Now, Mulligan takes on a new role as the latest guest conductor of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks series, leading the group in two concerts featuring soloist Geneva Lewis performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E Minor.
Mulligan joins the Arts Scene this week to talk about his love of choral music, his approach to teaching and whether or not Sibelius' Symphony No. 5 truly has the greatest finale of all time.
The ASO's latest Masterworks concert runs Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock. Tickets and more information can be found online.