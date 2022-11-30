This recipe for martian dropping cookies is out of this world

NPR asked listeners for their favorite family recipe and the story behind it. Allison Stines from Louisville, Kentucky has one for cookies that is out of this world.

Martian droppings (pudding cookies) recipe

Ingredients

1 3.4-ounce package of pistachio-flavor instant pudding (Jell-O brand preferred)

1 cup all-purpose biscuit mix (Bisquick preferred)

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 egg

1 tablespoon of water if needed (adjust amount if needed)



Instructions

Mix dry ingredients. Add oil, egg and water (if needed). Mix well.

Drop by small cookie scoop onto a cookie sheet 2 inches apart.

Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes, checking on the cookies often. Enjoy!

