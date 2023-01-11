Arts Scene: 'Art Garden' at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Once known as the Arkansas Arts Center, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is just months away from its grand re-opening. But something else is growing alongside the new facility in Little Rock's MacArthur Park.

The museum is helping to kick off its new space with the help of over 10,000 folded paper lotus flowers, which will comprise its new Community Art Garden.

This week we'll hear from Miranda Young, AMFA's associate director of community engagement, who gives us a rundown of the project and how to get involved.

Then later on in our show, we'll hear from CaSandra Glover, health policy fellow at the Little Rock-based Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. She'll preview a new documentary titled "Medicaid: The Lived Experience" which examines several Arkansans' stories about their experiences with the public health insurance program.