Arts Scene: Conductor Akiko Fujimoto

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published January 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST
Fujimoto © Mike Grittani 8.jpeg
Mike Grittani
Conductor Akiko Fujimoto leads the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in their latest Masterworks concert on Jan. 28 and 29.

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's latest concert in their Masterworks series paints a vivid picture with music alone.

Two works on the program have earned a rightful place in the classical music canon, but originally weren't intended as simply orchestral music. Concertgoers will hear an overture from Beethoven's only opera, "Fidelio," as well as selections from Prokofiev's ballet "Romeo and Juliet."

Guiding the orchestra through the performance is veteran conductor Akiko Fujimoto. Most recently serving as the music director of the Mid-Texas Symphony, she returns to the ASO stage for concerts on Jan. 28 and 29.

Fujimoto joins the Arts Scene this week to talk about her introduction into the music world, as well as the unique, dynamic relationship between conductor and orchestra.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
