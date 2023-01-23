Arts Scene: Conductor Akiko Fujimoto

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's latest concert in their Masterworks series paints a vivid picture with music alone.

Two works on the program have earned a rightful place in the classical music canon, but originally weren't intended as simply orchestral music. Concertgoers will hear an overture from Beethoven's only opera, "Fidelio," as well as selections from Prokofiev's ballet "Romeo and Juliet."

Guiding the orchestra through the performance is veteran conductor Akiko Fujimoto. Most recently serving as the music director of the Mid-Texas Symphony, she returns to the ASO stage for concerts on Jan. 28 and 29.

Fujimoto joins the Arts Scene this week to talk about her introduction into the music world, as well as the unique, dynamic relationship between conductor and orchestra.

