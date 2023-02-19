Arts Scene: Conductor Andrew Crust

Though they’re not the most well-known American composers, William Grant Still and Margaret Bonds had an indelible impact on American classical music.

Though neither was originally from Arkansas, the city of Little Rock played a large role in their lives; both later went on to become large figures of the Harlem Renaissance, and in the modern day, their works are experiencing a resurgence for their expert telling of the Black American experience.

This week, we speak with Andrew Crust. Currently the music director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra in Ohio, he returns to central Arkansas next week to guest conduct the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra in a concert featuring works by Still and Bonds, as well as Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini featuring pianist George Li.

Crust returns to the Arts Scene this week to tell us how he came to love conducting, as well as his efforts to ensure diversity of style and people shines through in orchestral works brought to the stage.

The concert is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. More information is available at the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's website.