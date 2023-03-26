Arts Scene: ASO's Geoffrey Robson on Dvořák, Zuill Bailey Masterworks concert

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is nearing the end of their season. And for one of their final Masterworks concerts, a familiar face returns to the conductor’s podium.

ASO Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson returns to the Arts Scene this week to give us a rundown of the concert he’ll be leading, featuring works by Antonín Dvořák, Robert Schumann and Fanny Mendelssohn. He’ll also be joined on stage at the Robinson Center by virtuoso cellist Zuill Bailey, making his return to central Arkansas as a soloist in Dvořák's Cello Concerto in B minor.

The concert is set for Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday April 2 at 3 p.m. at the Robinson Center in downtown Little Rock. Bailey also takes the stage at the Clinton Presidential Center Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. as part of the ASO's River Rhapsodies series, performing works by Steve Reich, Eric Ewazen and Franz Schubert.

More information is available online.