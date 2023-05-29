Biden administration official on debt deal

The House is slated to vote Wednesday on the debt ceiling deal hashed out over the weekend by President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The bill would lift the debt limit for two years and cap some government spending over the same period.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti.

