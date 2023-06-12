Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Camp Magnolia

Conscientious objectors occupied a camp near Magnolia during World War II. Camp Magnolia was opened in June 1941 in a former Civilian Conservation Corps site to house men who would perform public service because there beliefs would not let them serve in the military.

They would work forty hours a week, mostly building dams and reservoirs and planting trees on local farms, though some complained that they were building recreational ponds for large landowners. They were unpaid and had to cover their own lodging. Around four hundred men served at Camp Magnolia, only nine of them being from Arkansas.

Fifty men took part in nutrition experiments in which they ate dehydrated grass tips for three months to see if they could be eaten in food shortages. While the men were allowed to leave the camp, they sometimes faced hostility from locals, and three men were threatened with lynching. A tornado destroyed Camp Magnolia on April 10, 1944, and the men were transferred to other camps.

To learn more, visit encyclopediaofarkansas.net.