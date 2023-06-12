© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Edomae Boone Watson

KUAR | By Mark Christ
Published June 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT

A long-time Jonesboro teacher would become a national advocate for early childhood education. Edomae Boone Watson was born near Augusta in 1907. After attending school in Little Rock she earned a degree in elementary education from what is now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

In 1927 she joined the faculty of the Craighead and Jonesboro Training School, a segregated facility that later became Booker T. Washington High School. After integration, she taught at West Elementary School. Watson became director of Jonesboro’s Head Start program after teaching for thirty-seven years and served on the state Early Childhood Commission.

As a board member of the Day Care and Child Development Council of America, she lobbied for federal funding for early childhood education. In 1984, Jonesboro named the E. Boone Watson Community Center in her honor. After her death in 1986, the Jonesboro Sun ran her obituary on page one. She is buried in Jonesboro City Cemetery.

To learn more, visit encyclopediaofarkansas.net.

Mark Christ
Mark Christ produces and hosts Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute on KUAR. He is head of adult programming for the Central Arkansas Library System. He previously served as community outreach director for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, which he joined in 1990 after eight years as a journalist.
See stories by Mark Christ