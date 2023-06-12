Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Edomae Boone Watson

A long-time Jonesboro teacher would become a national advocate for early childhood education. Edomae Boone Watson was born near Augusta in 1907. After attending school in Little Rock she earned a degree in elementary education from what is now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

In 1927 she joined the faculty of the Craighead and Jonesboro Training School, a segregated facility that later became Booker T. Washington High School. After integration, she taught at West Elementary School. Watson became director of Jonesboro’s Head Start program after teaching for thirty-seven years and served on the state Early Childhood Commission.

As a board member of the Day Care and Child Development Council of America, she lobbied for federal funding for early childhood education. In 1984, Jonesboro named the E. Boone Watson Community Center in her honor. After her death in 1986, the Jonesboro Sun ran her obituary on page one. She is buried in Jonesboro City Cemetery.

To learn more, visit encyclopediaofarkansas.net.

