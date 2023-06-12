© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: 'Little Willie' John

KUAR | By Mark Christ
Published June 12, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT

Born in Ouachita County in 1937, William Edgar “Little Willie” John left a powerful musical legacy during his short, violent life.

The John family moved to Detroit in 1942 and “Little Willie” sang in a gospel quartet, also gaining a reputation as a solo performer. Insecure about his short stature, John had a violent temper made worse by alcohol abuse. Regardless, he was signed to King Records in 1955, with his producer saying he heard John sing at 5 p.m. and had him in the recording studio by 8.

His first releases placed well on the R and B charts, and in 1956 at age 18 he recorded the first performance of “Fever.” Dropped by King in 1963, he moved to Seattle, where he stabbed a man to death, earning a lengthy sentence. He died in prison in 1968 amid rumors of beatings and foul play.

John influenced The Band, the Blasters and the Allman Brothers, and James Brown recorded a tribute album. And “Fever” has been covered from Peggy Lee to Madonna.

To learn more, visit encyclopediaofarkansas.net.

Mark Christ
Mark Christ produces and hosts Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute on KUAR. He is head of adult programming for the Central Arkansas Library System. He previously served as community outreach director for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, which he joined in 1990 after eight years as a journalist.
