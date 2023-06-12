Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: 'Little Willie' John

Born in Ouachita County in 1937, William Edgar “Little Willie” John left a powerful musical legacy during his short, violent life.

The John family moved to Detroit in 1942 and “Little Willie” sang in a gospel quartet, also gaining a reputation as a solo performer. Insecure about his short stature, John had a violent temper made worse by alcohol abuse. Regardless, he was signed to King Records in 1955, with his producer saying he heard John sing at 5 p.m. and had him in the recording studio by 8.

His first releases placed well on the R and B charts, and in 1956 at age 18 he recorded the first performance of “Fever.” Dropped by King in 1963, he moved to Seattle, where he stabbed a man to death, earning a lengthy sentence. He died in prison in 1968 amid rumors of beatings and foul play.

John influenced The Band, the Blasters and the Allman Brothers, and James Brown recorded a tribute album. And “Fever” has been covered from Peggy Lee to Madonna.

