Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Ruled By The Whip

Ruled by the Whip, an obscure 1958 book, offers a detailed, brutal and accurate account of prison life in mid-twentieth century Arkansas. Dale Woodcock was sent to Cummins Prison Farm after being convicted of theft and wrote his memoir following his release.

Woodcock documented a system in which prisoners called “trusties” were used as guards, inmate “doctors” provided inadequate medical care, and insufficient food and brutal whippings were commonplace. Convicts were set out in “long lines” to pick cotton while watched by guards on horseback and the cutting of sugar cane was their most hated task.

Inmate friends were forced to fight for the amusement of other prisoners. One convict said “there’s nothing in Arkansas to be thankful for,” while another declared that outsiders “wouldn’t believe a place like this exists in America.” It would be another decade before prison reform became a major issue. Few copies of Ruled by the Whip remain, mostly in libraries’ special collections.

