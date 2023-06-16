Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Holiday Island

A planned community created in Carroll County in the 1970s became one of Arkansas’s newest official cities in 2021. The White River was dammed in the early 1950s, creating Table Rock Lake and an opportunity for developers.

Robert McColloch, who is best known for buying the London Bridge and reassembling it in Arizona, was the main developer of Holiday Island on the shores of Table Rock Lake, a community that encompasses around forty-five hundred acres. The Holiday Island Subdivision Improvement District was formed in July 1970 and the developers provided land for churches, created two golf courses, houses with city-type sewers, a shopping center with more than forty businesses, a marina, and a recreation center.

The community of two thousand people also has a pair of assisted-living facilities and a fitness center offering rehabilitation. In November 2020 Holiday Islanders voted to incorporate and it officially became a second-class city on March 23, 2021.

