Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Al Green

Forrest City’s Al Green has seen stardom in both rock and gospel music. He was born in 1946 and grew up singing gospel music with his large family. He formed a band and had a minor hit in 1967 but became a star two years later when he moved to Memphis and began recording with Willie Mitchell’s Hi Records.

His song “Let’s Stay Together” reached Number 1 in 1971 and he had six other Top Ten hits between then and 1974. His turbulent personal life took a toll on him, but in 1976 he purchased the Full Gospel Tabernacle church and was ordained as a pastor. He earned eight Grammy awards when he began recording gospel music. Green later collaborated with such artists as Pattti Labelle, Annie Lennox and Lyle Lovett.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, the Gospel Hall of Fame in 2004, and received Kennedy Center Honors ten years later. Green, the father of six children, still lives in Memphis and preaches at his church.

