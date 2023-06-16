© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Al Green

KUAR | By Mark Christ
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT

Forrest City’s Al Green has seen stardom in both rock and gospel music. He was born in 1946 and grew up singing gospel music with his large family. He formed a band and had a minor hit in 1967 but became a star two years later when he moved to Memphis and began recording with Willie Mitchell’s Hi Records.

His song “Let’s Stay Together” reached Number 1 in 1971 and he had six other Top Ten hits between then and 1974. His turbulent personal life took a toll on him, but in 1976 he purchased the Full Gospel Tabernacle church and was ordained as a pastor. He earned eight Grammy awards when he began recording gospel music. Green later collaborated with such artists as Pattti Labelle, Annie Lennox and Lyle Lovett.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, the Gospel Hall of Fame in 2004, and received Kennedy Center Honors ten years later. Green, the father of six children, still lives in Memphis and preaches at his church.

To learn more, visit encyclopediaofarkansas.net.

You can read the entire Encyclopedia entry at Green, Al - Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Mark Christ
Mark Christ produces and hosts Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute on KUAR. He is head of adult programming for the Central Arkansas Library System. He previously served as community outreach director for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, which he joined in 1990 after eight years as a journalist.
See stories by Mark Christ