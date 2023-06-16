© 2023
Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Wishbone Cutter

KUAR | By Mark Christ
Published June 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT

A low-budget western horror film was shot in Yellville and along the Buffalo River. Released in 1977, Wishbone Cutter – also called The Shadow of Chikara and The Curse of Demon Mountain – featured Joe Don Baker as a Confederate soldier who loses the last fight of the Civil War and discovers his wife is living with a Union officer.

A dying soldier played by Slim Pickens tells Baker’s Captain Wishbone Cutter that he hid a stash of diamonds “in a mountain the Indians are scared of.” A character called Half Moon O’Brian warns that the mountain is haunted by a powerful demon and warns that they are being followed by foes who “leave no tracks. They move like fog.” While Cutter and his crew defeat a group of backwoods deviants, they come out second best to the demon.

One reviewer of the obscure movie called it a “fair horror western,” while another wrote that “after a promising beginning, the film runs rapidly downhill.” Recent film historians, though, say the movie “even today … has blogosphere enthusiasts.”

Mark Christ
Mark Christ produces and hosts Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute on KUAR. He is head of adult programming for the Central Arkansas Library System. He previously served as community outreach director for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, which he joined in 1990 after eight years as a journalist.
