Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: Rubicon

Rubicon, a Saline County community named for a Roman river, has largely passed into history. Charles Dyer and his sons moved to Arkansas from Kentucky in 1835, settling along the Middle and Alum forks of the Saline River.

By 1860 the area was known for farming, trapping and hunting and was home to three doctors, two blacksmith shops, two grist mills, and a wagon maker, but after the devastation of the Civil War it reverted to agriculture and exploitation of timber resources. A Rubicon post office was established in 1891, with Charles Ewell as postmaster. Most of what is known about the community is through Ewell, who wrote a folksy column on the area for the Benton Courier for fifty years.

By 1900 Rubicon was home to fifty people and held two general stores, a blacksmith shop, and a railway agent who carried goods to and from the nearest railroad station, twelve miles away in Garland County. Today, the communities of Crows and Gravel Hill stand on the site of Rubicon.

