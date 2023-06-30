Nature in the Natural State: Mistletoe

Kissing someone under a sprig of mistletoe is a Christmas tradition imported from England. But Arkansas has its own native mistletoe species, Phoradendron leucarpum, occurring statewide. Mistletoe is characterized as a hemiparasite because it relies on its host tree for water, minerals, and other nutrients, but has its own chlorophyll.

It is important to ecosystems because it’s a food source for birds and animals, provides birds with shelter, and is the only host for the caterpillars of the beautiful Great Purple Hairstreak butterfly.

Next time you are outdoors, look for mistletoe—spheres of green leaves in the tops of tall trees where sunlight can reach them. Now is the perfect time of year to see it. For more information, google mistletoe Arkansas.