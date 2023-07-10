Nature in The Natural State: Backyard Bird Count

This month, try participating in the Backyard Bird Count! Between February 17th and 20th, watch birds for 15 minutes or more, in the same place, at least once. Identify all the birds you see or hear and tell scientists, either by using an app or entering your data on a computer.

You can participate as an individual or with a group. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada direct the program, which uses citizen science to collect data on wild birds and display it in the eBird database in real time.

Last year in Arkansas, the most goldfinches seen at one time were 128, in Pulaski County. Can you beat that this year?