Resident describes flooding in Vermont

Published July 12, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her husband, veterinarian Dan Kelly, use a canoe to remove surgical supplies from the flood-damaged center in Montpelier. (Steven Senne/AP)
Residents in parts of Vermont are grappling with damage from flooding that Gov. Phil Scott described as “historic and catastrophic.” Meanwhile, forecasters predict more rain in the coming days.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jake McBride, who lives in Plainfield, which has been impacted by the flooding.

Flooding caused massive destruction in Plainfield, Vermont. (Jake McBride)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.