Nature in The Natural State: Migrating Monarchs and Milkweeds

Monarch butterflies are passing through Arkansas this month on their way to overwinter in Mexico. We now know that two generations of monarch butterflies are born in Arkansas—one in early spring and one in late summer.

Monarchs are in trouble! You can help by providing milkweeds for caterpillars to eat. But monarchs need more than just milkweed! Also plant flowering plants with nectar for butterflies to drink and fuel up during their journey.

Native flowering plants particularly popular with monarchs include late blooming species of Liatris, blazing star, as well as Solidago, goldenrod, and Symphyotrichum, asters.