Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute: CSA

KUAR | By Mark Christ
Published July 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT

In 1971, Texas minister James Ellison founded The Covenant, The Sword and The Arm of the Lord, a white supremacist gang.

Five years later, he bought a two hundred twenty acre farm near Bull Shoals Lake for a CSA compound where the rural terrain isolated them from law enforcement. It became a militia training ground where the one hundred or so CSA members could prepare for an anticipated race war. Complaints about the group from local citizens led federal, state and local lawmen to raid the site in 1985.

After a three-day standoff the agents seized weapons, explosives, gold and thirty gallons of potassium cyanide the CSA had planned to use to poison the water supplies of several large cities. Evidence from the site led to charges against several CSA members and Ellison was convicted of weapons and RICO act violations. He negotiated a reduced sentence by testifying against leaders of the Aryan Nations of Idaho. The CSA effectively disappeared after the raid.

To learn more, visit encyclopediaofarkansas.net.

You can read the entire Encyclopedia entry Covenant, the Sword and the Arm of the Lord - Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

Mark Christ
Mark Christ produces and hosts Encyclopedia of Arkansas Minute on KUAR. He is head of adult programming for the Central Arkansas Library System. He previously served as community outreach director for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, which he joined in 1990 after eight years as a journalist.
