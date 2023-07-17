© 2023
Wimbledon results: Alcaraz stuns Djokovic in mens' epic, Vondrousova makes history in womens' final

Published July 17, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the trophy after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win the final of the women's singles on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

The Wimbledon Tennis Championship drew to a close on Sunday as 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz topped reigning champion and star of the sport Novak Djokovic in a back-and-forth epic.

In the women’s draw, history was made as Czech player Markéta Vondroušová topped Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to become the first unseeded winner in the women’s draw in the open era.

For more on two scintillating finals and the rest of the tournament, host Scott Tong speaks with tennis journalist and author Christopher Clarey.

