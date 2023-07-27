© 2023
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical difficulties and are working to resolve them as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience.

U.S Rep. French Hill shares thoughts on impeachment inquiry, efforts to regulate digital assets

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published July 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT
U.S Rep. French Hill has concerns with answers President Biden has given regarding his involvement with his son, Hunter Biden's, business dealings. Hill said an investigation done by members of the U.S House have brought upon concerns about President Biden's conduct from his time as vice president.
CNBC News
U.S Rep. French Hill has concerns with answers President Biden has given regarding his involvement with his son, Hunter Biden's, business dealings. Hill said an investigation done by members of the U.S House have brought upon concerns about President Biden's conduct from his time as vice president.

Earlier this week, U.S Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said his party will consider an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden for financial misconduct. McCarthy said the inquiry is needed because it would provide the House with a way to investigate Biden.

In an interview with CNBC News, U.S Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, said he believes McCarthy is being careful with his handling of a potential inquiry. Hill said he does have concerns with Biden’s connection to his son Hunter Biden, who recently pleaded guilty for failure to pay income taxes.

“There’s something that doesn’t smell right here based on the FBI materials that the [House] Oversight Committee led by James Comer have reviewed,” he said. “We find inconsistencies in what President Biden has said his connection to his son’s dealings were when he was vice president.”

An impeachment inquiry would be the first step toward bringing articles of impeachment, according to the Associated Press.

Digital Assets Bill

During a meeting of the U.S House Financial Services Committee, Hill expressed support for a bill called the Financial Innovation and Technology Act (FIT).

Hill, who sponsored the bill, said it was created as a response to the collapse of FTX, which was a platform to exchange cryptocurrency. In an interview with CNBC News, Hill said current law doesn’t make it clear who has the authority to regulate digital assets. He said this bill would address that.

“If it’s a security the [Securities and Exchange Commission] SEC is in charge and if it’s a commodity the [Commodity Futures Trading Commission] CFTC is in charge. People can be duly registered to trade these entities on the proper exchange, either a securities exchange or a commodities exchange,” he said.

Hill said the legislation has bipartisan support and takes into account feedback from investors and the Biden Administration.

Tags
Arkansas Congressional Delegation
Ronak Patel
Ronak Patel was a reporter for KUAR News focusing on state and local government.
See stories by Ronak Patel