Phoenix teachers catch a break with 4-day school week

As the new school year gets underway, districts nationwide struggle to recruit teachers. The Cartwright School District in Phoenix has come up with an answer to the ongoing teacher shortage. Starting this year, teachers and staff will only work four days a week.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd spoke with parents, teachers and a principal to see if the plan works.

