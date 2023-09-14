How the Chamber of Mothers supports women in their fight for paid leave

Working moms across the country are organizing to support each other — and fight for a social safety net they feel is lacking in this country. Their nonprofit Chamber of Mothers advocates for policies that support paid leave, affordable child care and maternal mental health.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with two of the group’s co-founders, Raena Boston, a human resources professional from Seminole, Florida, and Dr. Pooja Lakshmin, a psychiatrist and author of “Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program for Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses, and Bubble Baths Not Included)” who lives in Austin, Texas.

Raena Boston and her three kids. (Courtesy)

Pooja Lakshmin and her son postpartum. (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

