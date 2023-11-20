Sam Altman is out at OpenAi: Unpacking what that means for artificial intelligence in tech

In a shock firing, the board at OpenAi ousted CEO Sam Altman last Friday.

The move has left the start-up in turmoil as hundreds of employees threatened to resign in the wake of the board’s decision. Altman is set to lead a new artificial intelligence research team at Microsoft.

We get more from Richard Lawler, senior editor at The Verge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

