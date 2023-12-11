© 2023
Newscast for Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State prison officials move forward with expanding bed space despite objections by the Board of Corrections

-Auditors say the Arkansas Economic Development Commission approved $4 million in ineligible tax credits for businesses

-A former Democratic state lawmaker is running for Arkansas Treasurer

-The Little Rock Chamber of Commerce says more than 1,600 jobs have been created in the region this year

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
