Newscast for Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State prison officials move forward with expanding bed space despite objections by the Board of Corrections

-Auditors say the Arkansas Economic Development Commission approved $4 million in ineligible tax credits for businesses

-A former Democratic state lawmaker is running for Arkansas Treasurer

-The Little Rock Chamber of Commerce says more than 1,600 jobs have been created in the region this year

